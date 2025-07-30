Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie and 1st overall pick Travis Hunter is the highest rated rookie in Madden 26. Today, EA Sports unveiled their top 10 rookie ratings in the game, as well as a few others in a funny collaboration with Giants' QB Jameis Winston. The 2024 Heisman winner can add another accomplishment to the list, as he leads the rookie class with a high OVR. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Madden 26 Top 10 Best Rookies – Jaguars' Travis Hunter Leads The Charge

According to EA Sports, the top 10 Best Rookies in Madden 26 will be:

RANK PLAYER NAME TEAM NAME POSITION OVR 1 Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars WR/CB 84 2 Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders HB 83 3 Abdul Carter New York Giants LE 81 4 Mason Graham Cleveland Browns DT 80 5 Will Campbell New England Patriots LT 79 6 Jalon Walker Atlanta Falcons LE 79 7 Kenneth Grant Miami Dolphins DT 78 8 Jahdae Barron Denver Broncos CB 78 9 Mykel Williams San Francisco 49ers RE 78

10 Maxwell Hairston Buffalo Bills CB 78

Jaguars' Rookie Travis Hunter will start Madden 26 with an 84 Overall Rating. Depending on his performance throughout the season, he can see that number increase with good performances.

Just like the Heisman vote, Hunter just barely beat Ashton Jeanty for the top spot. Interestingly, EA Sports listed Hunter as a Cornerback in Madden 26, though the rookie is also expected to make appearances on the offense. And in Madden 26, you'll see Hunter play both sides.

Hunter will also possess an ability that will help him maintain his health as he plays both positions. Overall, he'll be a great player to pick up in either a fantasy draft or through trades.

But as we mentioned, these ratings will fluctuate throughout the season. Each week, EA Sports drops a roster update, along with adjustments to player ratings. With all eyes on Hunter, expect a lot of scrutiny for his performance.

Hunter faces plenty of competition, too. Jeanty is expected to lead the Raiders' HB room. If he plays as half as well as he did in Boise State, his OVR could skyrocket. Additionally, Abdul Carter may make a huge impact immediately. Plenty of other rookies may also make a surprise this year.

We look forward to seeing how this list looks at the end of the year.

Overall, that includes all top 10 rookies in Madden 26. But make sure to check out the full list over on the Madden Ratings Page. Earlier this week, EA Sports unveiled the 99 Club for Madden 26, which includes cover athlete Saquon Barkley and more.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.