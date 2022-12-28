By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has backed recent double-centurion Ishan Kishan to be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in next year’s ODI World Cup in India. According to Brett Lee, it would be hard for the Indian selectors to ignore Ishan Kishan’s claim on the opening spot, especially at a time when KL Rahul has been woefully out of form across formats.

With KL Rahul seemingly out of favor due to his continuing diminishing returns with the bat, Brett Lee doesn’t see him as part of India’s squad, at least in limited-overs cricket, particularly after showing a lack of intent at the top of the order in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell yeah it should. The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup,” Brett Lee said on his official YouTube channel. “Back Ishan to make it in the World Cup squad with an eye on the future and clearly, he would be on a high after that knock as he should be. However, a word of caution. Too much praise had led to cobwebs in the head. So my advice to Ishan Kishan would be… forget about the milestone, forget about the double hundred as soon as you can. There are bigger milestones to achieve, higher peaks to scale. Ishan Kishan has to forget about the euphoria of his double hundred. Just focus on the process stay fit and keep smashing big runs,” Brett Lee added. “I am a little late in reacting to this but as they say… better late than never. What we saw just a few days ago from Ishan Kishan was truly amazing. Bangladesh had no answer. The fastest double-hundred in ODI history, that’s right. 210 runs off just 132 balls… 24 fours and 10 massive sixes. A ferocious knock with shots all around the dial. Unbelievable batting, he could have easily got a triple hundred as well. It helped that he had the master Virat Kohli at the other end. what I loved about the innings was not just Ishan Kishan’s shot-making but Kohli’s reaction when Ishan ran the 200th run. What a great spirit and camaraderie between the two,” Brett Lee mentioned.

On the other hand, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar made a bold prediction about Ishan Kishan, declaring that the left-handed batter could become the first man to score a triple-hundred in One-Day Internationals in the new year.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs. It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square cut…he is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement and at such a young age. So I think sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar’s stunning prophecy about Ishan Kishan came after he became the fourth India batter to score a double hundred in One-Day Internationals following his sensational 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier this month.

Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone. This is also the quickest double century in the 50-over format as Ishan Kishan reached the milestone in only 126 deliveries, while the former record holder West Indies great Chris Gayle got there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Talking about the multiple feats that Ishan Kishan accomplished in the match, the first and foremost was going past Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double-centurion in ODIs. While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.