It is no secret that the Dallas Wings have endured a difficult season. The Wings are rebuilding. Despite the success of rookie Paige Bueckers, Dallas holds a lackluster 9-26 record as of this story's writing. However, there is far more to the story than simply underperformance.

Between injuries and EuroBasket commitments, Wings players have now missed more than 90 games during the 2025 season. Tyasha Harris and Li Yueru both suffered season-ending knee injuries. It was announced on Tuesday that star guard Arike Ogunbowale will be re-evaluated in “the coming weeks” as she deals with tendinitis in her right knee. Wings players are projected to miss almost 120 total games in 2025 due to injuries.

Chris Koclanes — who is in his first season as the team's head coach — has often found the roster limited at times due to injuries and/or EuroBasket commitments. The Wings have played more than 70 percent of games with 10 or less available players. Dallas projects to play 80 percent of games with 10 or less available players once the season comes to an end given the aforementioned injuries.

Dallas has played with nine or less available players in 30 percent of its games this season. With Ogunbowale, Harris and Yueru out, the Wings will once again have nine or less players available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks (Aziaha James is currently listed as probable to play due to a foot injury).

Dallas Wings refuse to give up, make excuses

This Wings team deserves credit, however. They have refused to make excuses despite the consistent injury trouble. They have adopted a “next woman up” mentality, something Koclanes has preached throughout the '25 campaign.

Dallas is obviously hoping for better luck from an injury standpoint in future seasons. For now, the Wings will look to finish the current campaign strong despite the overall difficult circumstances.