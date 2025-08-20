The Alabama football program is hoping for a bounce back year after missing the playoff in 2024 despite its new 12-team format. One of the bright spots for Alabama this past season was the emergence of freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who quickly established himself as one of the most dominant players in the country at the age of 17.

In fact, recently, ESPN put out their annual list of the top 100 players in college football, and Williams was ranked all the way up at number 12.

“Williams cooled off a bit toward the end of last season after a torrid start to his true freshman year at Alabama, but he still proved to be one of the most explosive players in the nation. He had five touchdown receptions in the first four games, including the game winner against Georgia. Williams is as dangerous on deep passes as he is in making things happen after the catch,” wrote Chris Low on ESPN.com.

Williams indeed torched the Georgia Bulldogs during their matchup last September, including hauling in a game-winning touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe after the Bulldogs had overcome a massive deficit.

A big year for Alabama football

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) receives a snapped ball against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer recently named Ty Simpson as his starting quarterback for the upcoming 2025 college football season.

Simpson has been with the Crimson Tide program for a few years now, spending the last two seasons as an understudy to Jalen Milroe and finding some sporadic playing time in between.

Overall, the last several years have been a rare down period for the Crimson Tide. In fact, the 2025 graduating class was the first that didn't see a national championship victory during their time in Tuscaloosa in almost two decades.

The good news for Alabama fans is that they still have one of the most talented rosters in the country, thanks in no small part to Williams, who would likely be a first round NFL draft pick if he was eligible to go to the league right now.

In any case, Alabama will open up its season on August 30 against the Florida State Seminoles.

