The Washington Commanders have reportedly been shopping Brian Robinson Jr. for the past few days. Washington held Robinson out of the team's last preseason game to prevent him from being injured. Now the Commanders are taking another step that hints at a potential trade on the horizon.

The Commanders have excused RB Brian Robinson Jr. from practice today, head coach Dan Quinn said per Zach Selby.

Washington is reportedly hopeful for a resolution soon.

This trade comes amid receiver Terry McLaurin's request to be traded over a contract dispute.

NFL roster cutdown is less than a week away. That means the Commanders will not have much time to get a deal done before the regular season.

If the Commanders do trade Robinson, there will be a massive void to fill at running back.

Veteran Austin Ekeler and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely be the main beneficiaries.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. drawing significant interest amid trade rumors

There is apparently a great deal of interest around Brian Robinson.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo weighed in on the situation in a recent interview. Garafolo explained that many NFL teams are asking themselves why Robinson is suddenly available.

“I know there's interest because, as I've reported this, I've heard from teams that are saying, “What happened there?” How did he fall out of favor? Does he want a new contract? Yeah, I mean, eventually he does,” Garafolo added. “But this is a contract year, and right now, given this situation, my understanding is he wants the best possible situation for him to have the best possible season to set him up for a payday this offseason as a free agent.”

Garafolo believes that Robinson will have his pick of landing spots. But it remains to be seen whether that will happen because of a trade, or simply by being released.

“So, right now, all about fit for Brian Robinson. I believe he's going to have a new home. If it's not via trade and they got to cut him, he'll have a new home in short order,” Garafolo concluded.

It will be fascinating to see where Robinson ends up landing over the next week or so.