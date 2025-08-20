The LSU football program is currently gearing up for a 2025 season that could be a make or break year for head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers have consistently underperformed relative to their talent level under Kelly's leadership, and it's certainly possible that if that trend continues this year, their head coach could find himself on the hot seat.

The good news for the Tigers is that they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country and a Heisman Trophy contender in Garrett Nussmeier, who is returning after a stellar season in 2024, when he took over for number two NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels.

Recently, ESPN released its annual list of the 100 best players in college football, and the publication had Nussmeier ranked all the way up at number eight.

“The SEC's leading returning passer after throwing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, Nussmeier enters his second season as LSU's starter after waiting his turn during his first three years on campus,” wrote Chris Low on ESPN.com. “Nussmeier will have a deep corps of receivers to throw to, including newcomers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, although the Tigers are replacing both tackles.”

Can LSU football compete?

LSU has shown flashes of something truly special over the last few seasons, but their defense hasn't exactly held up its end of the bargain, especially during Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy campaign back in 2023.

The Tigers have also had their fair share of elite receivers running routes in Baton Rouge, including current NFL star for the New York Giants, Malik Nabers.

Nussmeier is just the latest in a line of talented players for LSU who haven't yet been able to get over the hump. LSU has yet to make a playoff appearance since their 2019 national championship, when Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase were leading the charge.

In any case, LSU will kick off its 2025 college football season in a highly-anticipated matchup against the Clemson Tigers on August 30 at 7:30 PM ET on the road. After that will be a home game against Louisiana Tech the following weekend.