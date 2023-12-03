We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colorado Avalanche will head north on the Interstate-5 freeway to head to Crypto to face the Los Angeles Kings on the second end of a back-to-back. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in the shootout to the Anaheim Ducks. Amazingly, the Avs scored 36 seconds into the game as Bowen Byram scored and then added another one eight minutes later to build an early lead. It was 2-1 when Devon Toews added one to make it 3-1 Avalanche heading into the second period. Then, the Ducks struck for two goals in the second period to make it 3-3.

The score remained tied going into the third period, and the teams needed overtime. Eventually, they played a scoreless overtime period, which forced the shootout. The Ducks got the game-winning goal in the shootout when sensational rookie Leo Carlsson deked goalie Ivan Prosvetov and backhanded a shot into the net for the only goal. Overall, Prosvetov was efficient, making 34 saves, but could not stop the winner. The Avs struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 43 percent of their draws. Additionally, the Avalanche also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 1 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Avalanche leveled 18 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Kings lost 2-1 to the Washington Capitals in their last outing on Wednesday at Crypto. Initially, Arthur Kaliyev opened the scoring with a goal. They also allowed a goal to Anthony Mantha to make it 1-1. The Kings allowed another goal in the second period and could not respond. Significantly, Anze Kopitar fired two shots, Adrian Kempe had seven, and Kevin Fiala fired four on the net. The Kings had 39 total shots on net. Additionally, they won 60 percent of their faceoffs. The Kings went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and did not have to kill any penalties. Furthermore, they leveled 19 hits and blocked 10 shots. Cam Talbot made 13 saves while allowing two goals.

The Avalanche defeated the Kings 5-2 on October 12, 2023. Also, they have won two in a row against the Kings, with both victories taking place in Los Angeles. The Kings won 2 of 3 last season. Conversely, the Avs have won 8 of 10.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Kings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-220)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Kings

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: ALT, Bally Sports West and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread

The Avalanche were fast and efficient yesterday. However, they could not get a shot past John Gibson after the first period. They are still a good offense on a team that comes in with a 15-6-2 record.

Cale Makar has netted seven goals and 27 assists, including three powerplay snipes. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon has tallied eight goals and 22 assists, including one powerplay marker. Mikko Rantanen has added 12 goals and 18 assists, with five conversions coming on the extra-man attack. Also, Valeri Nichushkin has netted 10 goals and 11 assists, with five powerplay snipes. They make up an offense that is third in goals, sixth in shooting percentage, and 16th on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev will likely make the start in the net today and comes in with a record of 13-5-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. Significantly, he comes in to play behind a defense that is 12th in goals allowed and sixth on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can score early again. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and allowing the Kings to strike on the powerplay.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread

The Kings are 13-4-3 and come into this game as one of the best teams in the NHL. Now, they hope their few days of rest will have them ready for the Avs. They have the offense to stay competitive.

Fiala has been great, with six goals and 14 assists. Likewise, Kempe has notched eight goals and 12 assists. Kopitar has tallied 10 goals and nine assists, including three powerplay markers. Additionally, he has won 224 faceoffs and lost 176 draws. Trevor Moore has tallied 11 goals and eight assists, including two powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Quinton Byfield has added four goals and 12 assists, including one powerplay marker. Phillip Danault has added four goals and nine assists, including two on the powerplay. Overall, the Kings are ninth in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay.

Talbot will likely be the guy in the net today and comes in with a record of 10-4-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. Now, he will play behind the best defense in the NHL (in goals allowed) and the top penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring. Then, they need to tighten their defense and remain stout to block the shooting lanes.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings have had a few days to prepare for this one, and the Avs are coming off a shootout loss. Thus, there will be a flurry of goals that come from that.

Final Avalanche-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (+100)