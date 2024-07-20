The Los Angeles Kings drew the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. And once again, they could not overcome Connor McDavid and Edmonton's offensive attack. The Oilers defeated Los Angeles in five games as they went on to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. As a result, Los Angeles entered NHL Free Agency needing to shake things up.

The Kings didn't make major changes to the core in place. However, they certainly did shake things up during the offseason. They made some eye-opening moves as they look to find some combination that leads to success next year. There were no major splashes, but they did add around the edges in NHL Free Agency.

With things settling down, it's time to look at what the Kings did this offseason. Here is a look at the moves they made. And at the end, we will hand out a grade for their moves in NHL Free Agency and on the trade market.

Kings trade Pierre-Luc Dubois for Darcy Kuemper

Los Angeles tried making a splash this time last year. They wanted to add another center to the roster with Anze Kopitar heading toward the end of his career. Additionally, they weren't sure if Quinton Byfield was the answer long-term at the top of the lineup. This led them to trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois in a deal with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Kings gave up a lot for the former third-overall pick, and the move just didn't work. Dubois found himself playing on the fourth line at times during the season. And he failed to live up to expectations after signing an eight-year contract following the trade. He had a no-trade clause that kicked in on July 1, as well, meaning the Kings had a decision to make.

Evidently, they decided to cut their losses. Los Angeles traded Dubois to the Washington Capitals ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. In return, the Kings brought back a familiar face. They acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Capitals. Kuemper struggled with the Capitals in 2023-24, recording an .890 save percentage in 33 games.

Los Angeles remained active in the offseason

Elsewhere in NHL Free Agency, the Kings added three notable players to their roster. One of them actually faced them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season. Warren Foegele had a career year with the Edmonton Oilers this past season. He scored 20 goals and 41 points with Edmonton in the regular season while adding eight points in 22 playoff games. He signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles.

Another free agent signing came in the form of Joel Edmundson. The veteran defenseman split this past season between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. He averaged nearly 18 minutes a night in Toronto during the season as he received a larger role. Edmundson signed a four-year contract in NHL Free Agency.

The Kings weren't done with the trade market, however. Los Angeles traded for forward Tanner Jeannot in an interesting deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. They traded a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Lightning to get this trade across the line.

Jeannot's move to the Lightning was highly publicized given what Tampa gave up to get him from the Nashville Predators. However, things simply did not work out in Tampa Bay. This past season saw the former Moose Jaw Warriors star score seven goals and 14 points for the Lightning.

Grading the Kings in NHL Free Agency

The Kings deciding against making a major splash is certainly understandable. However, it feels as if they are going in the exact opposite direction. Instead of a big splash for a proven player, they went with more shrewd moves for players who struggled with other teams. It's an interesting strategy, to say the least.

Overall, it's a fine offseason for the Kings. Foegele is a good addition as a bottom-six scoring option, though there is concern over his ability to replicate his 2023-24 form. However, some of the other moves carry enough risk to bog down their offseason grade a bit.

Kuemper struggled with the Capitals to the point he became unplayable at times. Jeannot certainly could bounce back with Los Angeles, but he struggled mightily when surrounded by one of the best collections of talent in the league. Edmundson is a fine defenseman in a sheltered role, but four years for a 31 year old defenseman is a risk. Especially at nearly $4 million a year.

The overall theme of the Kings' NHL Free Agency activity is “what if?” Because that's the question these moves beg. What if Kuemper returns to form? What if Jeannot finds his stride again? A lot needs to fall into place for these moves to work out as well as Los Angeles hopes. And that makes for a simply average offseason.

GRADE: C