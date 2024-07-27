The Los Angeles Dodgers will play a series against the streaking Houston Astros, but they will have to start the three-game set without star first baseman Freddie Freeman. That's because Freeman has been called back home to Los Angeles because his son son has been hospitalized.

Freeman's wife, Chelsea, revealed that the couple's son Maximus has been hospitalized with Transient Synovitis. It is clearly a scary situation for the family because it has been reported that the 3-year-old youngster “can't stand or walk” at this point.

Freeman's family accompanied him to Texas last week for the All-Star Game, and that's when Maximus began to feel sick. Freeman was able to play and contribute during the Dodgers first two series against the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants after the All-Star break, but the situation has grown serious enough that he has been called home.

Chelsea Freeman shared details of her son's illness on her Instagram.

“He stopped eating or drinking and was very lethargic. It took 2 attempts to get an IV in and Max was so brave he didn't even cry. They ran a ton of tests and blood work panels that thank God all came back negative. No infection or active virus. They hydrated him and give him anti-inflammatory medicine through IV. Everything is consistent with Transient Synovitis.”

Maximus is the youngest of Freddie and Chelsea's three children.

Freeman has been a consistent factor in the Dodgers lineup

The All-Star first baseman had been able to post in every game for the Dodgers prior to the Friday night meeting with the Astros in Houston. Freeman has shown throughout his career that he will be in the lineup on an every-day basis until the team he is playing for has clinched a division title or a playoff spot.

The eight-time All-Star has been having his usual strong season. He has played 104 games to this point in the year and he has a slash line of .288/.395/.493 with 16 home runs and 67 runs batted in. He has also scored 63 runs and walked 61 times. Freeman is also one of the best fielding first basemen in Major League Baseball.

While Shohei Ohtani is the center piece of the Dodgers offense with his .312/.399/.635 slash line along with 31 home runs and 74 RBI, the Dodgers need Freeman's contribution because Mookie Betts has been out with a broken bone in his left hand.

Betts has been out since June 16 and he has been making progress from the injury, but he is not ready to return to the lineup yet.

“They said everything is on track,” Betts said. “It’s just something you don’t want to rush and then you start making bad habits in your swing – then it’s good that you came back but you’re doing more harm than good. I just want to make sure I’m ready to go.”