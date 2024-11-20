Well, all good things have to come to an end. The Cleveland Cavaliers had their first loss of the 2024-25 season, losing to the Boston Celtics 120-117. This loss ends Cleveland's 15-game winning streak but still ends with the Cavs tying for the second-best start in the history of the NBA. However, what gets lost in the fanfare is that this matchup against Boston was an NBA Cup game for Cleveland. After suffering defeat and losing by only three points, a lot has changed for the Cavs in the NBA Cup race.

Boston, Cleveland, the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s win makes it difficult for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. But after the loss, for the Cavs to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, everything now depends on a few tiebreaker scenarios.

Breaking down the Cavs' NBA Cup tiebreaker scenarios

Heading into the matchup, Cleveland could eliminate Boston with a win. It’s unlikely that a team with two losses would advance out of the group stage. Moreover, it's even more unlikely that a two-loss Boston team would qualify as a Wild Card. But after losing to the Celtics, the Cavs might have an uphill battle to punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

However, Cleveland's NBA Cup window isn't completely shut, given how topsy-turvy things have been for every Eastern Conference team. Again, it all depends on how tiebreaker scenarios go, which burned the Cavs during last season's NBA Cup run.

The first tiebreaker in group play is the head-to-head record. The Celtics would have the advantage if Cleveland and Boston finished 3-1. However, if three teams finish at 3-1, a point differential would decide the tie-breaker. The Cavs could win the group in that scenario if they accumulate a better point differential. Here's where things currently stand in Group C:

Atlanta Hawks, 2-0, +13 point differential Boston Celtics, 1-1, +2 point differential Cleveland Cavaliers, 1-1, +15 point differential Washington Wizards, 0-1, -12 point differential Chicago Bulls, 0-1, -18 point differential

Looking ahead at Cleveland's remaining NBA Cup schedule

Soon after facing Boston, Cleveland takes on Atlanta. The Cavs and Hawks were also grouped in last season’s NBA Cup, with the Wine and Gold winning the lone matchup. Although Atlanta has been turbulent to start the year, they own a 6-4 record in their last ten games against Cleveland. This dilemma is similar to facing the Bulls; as long as the Cavs come ready to play, they can handle the Hawks.

Finally, the Cavs wrap up their group stage play at home against the Wizards in early December. Cleveland is already 1-0 against Washington this season and has gone 9-1 against the Wizards in their last ten matchups. Wrapping up their group stage play against Washington should give Cleveland a respite and help their chances of reaching Las Vegas to win it all.

What can the Cavs win for winning the NBA Cup?

Besides a trophy and NBA Cup glory being the ultimate prize, there are also cash incentives. Last season, in the first year of the NBA Cup, players on teams that reached the quarterfinals and beyond received additional compensation: $50,000 for players who lost in the quarterfinals, $100,000 for players who lost in the semifinals, $200,000 for players who lost in the final and $500,000 for players who won the NBA Cup.

This year, the prize money is expected to increase. Here is the NBA Cup prize money for players in 2024:

Players on losing quarterfinals teams: $51,497

Players on losing semifinals teams: $102,994

Players on the losing team in the championship game: $205,988

Players on the winning team in the NBA Cup championship game: $514,970

In simpler terms, the prize money is about a 3% increase from last season. The 3% growth is expected to continue, giving NBA teams like the Cavs even further stakes to compete for in-season glory.