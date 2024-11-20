The Boston Celtics took on one of their most challenging matchups against the previously undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Cavs fought hard, but the Celtics got the last laugh and won 120-117. Moreover, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and several others contributed to a historical three-point shooting night in the impressive win.

Boston shot a blazing 53.7 percent against Cleveland, making 22 of their 47 deep-range attempts. In the process, they made their 287th three by the game's end, which is the most by any team over a 15-game span in NBA history, per ESPN Research Producer Matt Williams.

The Celtics are already proving themselves as one of the biggest offensive juggernauts in the NBA. Their performance against the Cavs was impressive considering the range of defensive players Cleveland displayed. Namely, Evan Mobley made the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team, but he could not stop Boston on Tuesday.

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 33 points and shot a red-hot 60 percent (6-for-10) on his three-pointers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven rebounds. Yet, Al Horford had equally as impressive of a performance.

The veteran center scored 18 points, shooting an unreal 80 percent (4-for-5) on his three-pointers. Offense was not the only place Horford made an outstanding impact. He blocked three shots as well.

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard added to the Celtics' night with more impressive shooting. Holiday scored 11 points on 75 percent (3-for-4) three-point shooting, while White amassed 19 points on 57.1 percent (4-for-7) on his deep-range shots. Lastly, Pritchard totaled 13 points off the bench on 50 percent (3-for-6) three-point accuracy.

Joe Mazzulla felt like Tuesday's Cavs matchup was a good test for the Celtics, issuing a bold request for Boston's rivals after the game:

“I hope teams continue to be physical, because it helps get us reps,” Mazzulla said, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

The Celtics will have plenty more opportunities to grow from future 2024-25 matchups.