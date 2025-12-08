On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaking game against the Green Bay Packers on the road, giving up first place in the NFC North in the process. The loss dropped Chicago to 9-4 on the season, still in great position to make the playoffs but taking a little bit of wind out of their sails.

Late in the game, Chicago had a chance to potentially tie things up with a touchdown, or perhaps even take the lead with a two point conversion, but unfortunately for the Bears, Caleb Williams ended up throwing an interception that effectively ended the game.

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson spoke on whether he would have gone for two and the win had Chicago been able to get the ball into the endzone.

“That was highly likely,” said Johnson, per ESPN Chicago, via Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, Bears fans have come to love Johnson's aggressive approach to coaching, following in the footsteps of his former head coach in Detroit, Dan Campbell. It remains to be seen whether that mantra will backfire in any big moments later on this season, as it has for Campbell on numerous occasions with the Lions.

Still, despite the loss in Green Bay, the Bears still have all their goals ahead of them this season, including another matchup with the Packers in two weeks. While some have accused Chicago of being this year's version of the 2024 Washington Commanders, winning a plethora of nailbiting games and running up their numbers against weaker competition, the Bears' running game and defense should make them a tough opponent for anyone they might face off against in the playoffs.

In any case, the Bears will next take the field on Sunday at home against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from Chicago.