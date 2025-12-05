The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night to continue their homestand at Rocket Arena. Darius Garland is listed as out on the injury report to manage his left great toe, meaning he will miss his 15th game for the wine and gold already this season.

Five additional Cavs will miss Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, who will be without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's playing status vs. the Blazers.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Spurs

When it comes to the question of whether Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is no.

Garland was on the floor for 29 minutes in Cleveland's disappointing home loss to a short-handed Portland Trail Blazers squad. He went just 2 of 13 from the field for six points, four assists, and two rebounds. Of course, it was difficult to get into a rhythm, as he was in foul trouble from the jump.

As part of the team's plan to limit his early-season workload, and despite the Cavs being fined recently for a similar decision, Garland will sit out of Friday's contest and is expected to suit up on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.

Evan Mobley is a late addition to Cleveland's injury list; he'll be questionable with an illness. Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, Larry Nance Jr., and Tyrese Proctor will all be out; both Allen and Merrill are dealing with injuries “in the same bucket.” Max Strus remains sidelined, as he is still recovering from surgery on his left foot.

Cavs injury report

Evan Mobley: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Darius Garland: OUT (left great toe management)

Jarrett Allen: OUT (right third finger strain)

Sam Merrill: OUT (right hand sprain)

Tyrese Proctor: OUT (personal)

Larry Nance Jr.: OUT (right calf strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Spurs injury report

Luke Kornet: QUESTIONABLE (left ankle soreness)

Victor Wembanyama: OUT (left calf strain)

Stephon Castle: OUT (left hip flexor strain)

Jordan McLaughlin: OUT (left hamstring strain)

Harrison Ingram: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Riley Minix: OUT (two-way G League assignment)