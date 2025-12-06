The San Antonio Spurs are off to a start that could lead to the franchise's first playoff berth since 2019. Combine that with recent news surrounding possible interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the fact that they're going through a brutal stretch without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle isn't at the forefront of any chatter that relates to the Spurs. It's a reality that was top of mind for head coach Mitch Johnson following a 130-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We had some, I felt like, mental fatigue,” the first year head man said.

The setback in Ohio comes in the midst of eight road contests in nine games for the Silver and Black.

“There's always physical fatigue during the season. But, just the lack of readiness, the lack of preparation to start a possession,” Johnson added before pivoting to speak in first person in describing his players struggles.

“To start my stint when I enter the game. The lack of the balls getting dribbled across half-court and I'm opposite, so I should be in the paint ready to help. Just a lot of little things,” Johnson continued.

Spurs run out of steam in loss to Cavaliers

San Antonio built an eight point lead on a Cleveland squad that improved to 14-10 with the win and is very much expected to make the NBA playoffs. A third quarter that saw the Cavs outscore the Spurs 44-19 ultimately proved the difference.

“The physicality and resistance at the start of possessions were not where they needed to be. We missed some shots. Had some good shots, but we missed them. And then, you start playing on your heels. They're playing with the momentum coming downhill and there was quite a snowball effect there that was pretty disappointing,” Jones shared.

The Cavaliers were paced by Donovan Mitchell's 28 points and eight assists. Evan Mobley added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“You play good teams and good players and they can get away from you fast. And I think we felt a little bit of all that, which ends up being a lot. I thought we were taking the ball out of the net quite a bit and they were bringing it almost like the court was slanted the wrong way for us,” Johnson continued.

It's proven a rarity for the Spurs this season, even as they've navigated the last three weeks without Wemby and Castle. The loss to the Cavaliers still leaves them with a 7-3 record in games without their back to back Rookies of the Year.

“We had a lot of combinations that haven't played together and don't have a lot of half-court set continuity, rhythm, chemistry,” Johnson continued. “And so, when you're taking it out of the net, it can make you feel a little limited. Or where you have to take an extra second to get organized and now you even have less momentum and pace. So, yeah, just some things to clean up and work on.”

A stretch that's only featured one home game since the beginning of Thanksgiving week and has taken the Spurs through Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Minneapolis, Orlando and Cleveland with a stop in Los Angeles still to come takes the Silver and Black to New Orleans next.