The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night to begin a three-game homestand this week. Darius Garland is not listed on the injury report, meaning he will be playing after missing Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

However, five Cavs will be unavailable for the wine-and-gold's first matchup against the short-handed Blazers, who also have a lengthy injury report. Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's playing status vs. the Blazers.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Trail Blazers

When it comes to the question of whether Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, the answer is yes.

Garland didn't play on Monday in Indiana because it was the second night of a back-to-back, and the Cavs aren't taking any chances with his injury management. But since the team had a day in between games, he'll suit up for the wine and gold on Wednesday at Rocket Arena.

Cleveland has listed Lonzo Ball as probable despite him dealing with illness, while Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, Larry Nance Jr., and Chris Livingston will be out. Additionally, Max Strus is still recovering from surgery for a Jones fracture in his left foot, and as a result, he remains sidelined.

As for the visiting Blazers, they're banged up and on a second night of a back-to-back of their own. Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Kris Murray are all listed as questionable, and six members of their roster will be inactive. Portland dropped a close one to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, 121-118.

Cavs injury report

Lonzo Ball: PROBABLE (illness)

Jarrett Allen: OUT (right third finger strain)

Sam Merrill: OUT (right hand sprain)

Larry Nance Jr.: OUT (right calf strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way)

Trail Blazers injury report

Deni Avdija: QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Donovan Clingan: QUESTIONABLE (lower left leg contusion)

Kris Murray: QUESTIONABLE (left hip contusion)

Jrue Holiday: OUT (right calf strain)

Robert Williams III: OUT (left knee injury management)

Scoot Henderson: OUT (left hamstring tear)

Matisse Thybulle: OUT (left thumb ligament tear)

Blake Wesley: OUT (left foot fracture)

Damian Lillard: OUT (right calf strain)