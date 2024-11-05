Love is in the air! Bronny James showed some love to his girlfriend Parker Whitfield via social media over the weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers player is currently on the road and expressed how much he wants to be near her again.

“I miss my baby,” Bronny wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of the happy couple at Disneyland Paris. “Love u sm.”

While it's unclear how long the couple has been dating, Whitfield and Bronny were seen sitting next to each other supporting his dad, LeBron James, at the Paris Olympics over the summer. However, last month on National Boyfriend Day (Oct. 3), Whitfield and Bronny went Instagram official when she wrote “Bf day! i love you! @bronny,” alongside another photo of them at Disney.

Is Bronny Ready For The NBA?

While Bronny's love life is going well, conversations around his performance so far in the NBA have been a hot topic. Basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley went viral for their comments about Bronny who was the 55th pick in the NBA draft this year.

“He's not ready to play in the NBA right now,” Barkley said on their podcast ‘Inside the NBA'. “He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost.”

“Would have loved to see him play more. Now this [debut] is over,” O'Neal chimed in. “I think he focuses on getting better…Because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I've] known the kid a long time.”

Take a look at Barkley and O'Neal's conversation below:

Bronny has not reacted on Barkley and O'Neal's comments at this time.