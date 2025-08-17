The Los Angeles Lakers certainly had their stomachs in a knot on Saturday when star guard Luka Doncic suffered a knee injury injury while playing for his home country of Slovenia in a tune-up for EuroBasket this summer. Doncic was taken out by a teammate while defending the paint and immediately was in a lot of pain.

Thankfully for Los Angeles, Doncic avoided a serious injury and is just dealing with a right knee contusion. He is now scheduled to return to practice on Sunday, though he may not be able to play in Slovenia's next game on Tuesday according to Marc Stein of The Stein line.

“Luka Dončić is scheduled to be back at practice Monday, Slovenia’s basketball federation has announced, with his official status still TBD for Tuesday’s @EuroBasket warmup game at home against Great Britain,” Stein reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

While this is something that will likely linger around for Doncic, it is great news for him and for the Lakers that he is not seriously injured and that this will not impact his availability for the upcoming season.

Doncic is one of many European stars taking part in EuroBasket for their home nations this summer, with Denver Nuggets superstar  Nikola Jokic also playing for Serbia. Slovenia is making its final preparations before its first official game of the event on Aug. 28.

This story will be updated.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) waves to fans after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
Lakers star Luka Doncic’s injury scare has the internet shaking with reactionsGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic gets huge update after injury scareJulian Ojeda ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic suffers apparent injury in EuroBasket exhibitionJoey Mistretta ·
Comedian Larry David and sports media personality Stephen A. Smith attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Stephen A. Smith would be ‘good’ with never speaking to Lakers’ LeBron James againGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Lakers' Luka Doncic holding the 2026 NBA MVP award, LeBron James smiling beside him, and head cutouts (head only) of Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart beside them
Los Angeles Lakers 2025-26 season predictions after NBA schedule releaseJedd Pagaduan ·
NBA's Adam Silver with LeBron James and Stephen Curry
LeBron James, Stephen Curry face of NBA debate headlines schedule release observationsBrett Siegel ·