At the end of the 2024 regular season, Iowa State defeated Kansas State, 29-21, marking the Cyclones' first 10-win season in the history of the program. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell earned a new extension with plenty of hype around the program in Ames. Campbell is set to earn $5 million per season and be with the program through the 2032 season, barring any changes.

As for Kansas State, the Wildcats enter with big expectations as well. Avery Johnson is set to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and Kansas State is coming off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Rutgers, 44-41, in the Rate Bowl.

The Kansas State-Iowa State rivalry is dubbed “Farmageddon,” but taking place in Ireland takes on a whole new level between these teams. Regarding the matchup in Ireland, Campbell seems excited to be going there.

“It's certainly a great opportunity, and we certainly feel honored to be able to be a part of it,” Campbell said via Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

Kansas State is No. 17 and Iowa State No. 22 in the preseason Associated Press poll, so it's not just a Big 12 showdown, but a top-25 showdown on the big stage in Ireland.

With Week 0 here, Kansas State and Iowa State face off in Dublin, Ireland, in a Big 12 showdown to begin the year on the national stage, and here are some bold predictions for that matchup.

Avery Johnson and Rocco Becht both throw multiple touchdowns with 250+ yards

This game has plenty of talent, and both quarterbacks should be fun to watch during the season. Johnson threw for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and his offseason changes including adding muscle mass had Kansas State fans excited.

Becht threw for 3,505 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions a year ago. For what it's worth, ClutchPoints' Troy Finnegan had Becht and Johnson at No. 4 and 5, respectively, in the Big 12 QB rankings.

With a lot at stake and both players trying to make a statement, Johnson and Becht each throw for 250 yards or more with at least two touchdowns in an offensive outburst.

In last year's showdown, Johnson had three touchdowns while Becht had two.

Dylan Edwards runs wild with 100 yards and a TD for Kansas State

In 2024, Dylan Edwards ran for 546 yards with five touchdowns on 74 carries for Kansas State. That's an average of 7.4 yards per carry, which is noteworthy, and Edwards should again be a main option for the Wildcats' offense.

However, it was DJ Giddens who led Kansas State with 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Giddens is with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, so the show is Edwards'.

Edwards is expected to be a workhorse for Kansas State, and he starts big this year with 100+ yards and a score for the Wildcats.

Dylan Edwards is one of the most explosive players in the country. He’s going to be an absolute star at Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/fVkgBlJqVo — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 14, 2024

Iowa State gets the upset in Week 0

The latest spread via ESPN Bet has Kansas State favored by 3.5. Bleacher Report has Kansas State at No. 1 and Iowa State at No. 3 in the projected Big 12 rankings, so there is a lot of picks going with the Wildcats in this game.

On the other hand, Iowa State has won two in a row against Kansas State, including the final game of the 2024 regular season. Becht is entering his third year as the Cyclones start, they are coming off a 10-win year, and Campbell's new contract is a massive step in the right direction for this program to build some continuity.

Despite Kansas State being favored, Iowa State sneaks out a tough win in a close game full of points from both offenses. At the end of the season, this could be a huge outcome. But, Iowa State's late field goal puts them on top in a wild game in Dublin, Ireland.

Prediction: Iowa State 38, Kansas State 35