The Los Angeles Lakers are buzzing after the latest news on Luka Doncic. Slovenian veteran Edo Muric, his longtime national team teammate, praised Luka Doncic for a stunning body transformation this summer. Muric added that the changes are more than cosmetic.

According to Slovenian national team compatriot Edo Muric, the results are clear. Muric, who has played with Doncic at EuroBasket and the Olympics, says Luka’s new physique has made him quicker, more explosive, and harder to stop. “Yeah, he’s faster and jumps more,” Muric said. “And this year, I expect him to be the best version of himself.”

Slovenian guard Aleksej Nikolic, another teammate with years of experience alongside Luka, echoed that sentiment. “It’s super hard to defend him,” Nikolic said, reflecting on practices where Doncic’s speed and lift have stood out even more. For Nikolic, this version of Luka looks like the most dangerous yet.

This summer, Luka Doncic followed a demanding plan to reshape his body. He stuck to a strict diet, intense training, and consistent recovery work, which helped him shed roughly 31 pounds. His daily routine included two-a-day workouts, a gluten-free and low-sugar diet, intermittent fasting, and more than 250 grams of protein.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers see the results of his discipline and recently backed him with a contract extension, signaling full confidence in their new franchise centerpiece.

However, there was a brief injury scare during a EuroBasket exhibition game. In the third quarter, a teammate accidentally crashed into Luka Doncic’s right knee, and he went down in visible pain. As a result, he exited the game gingerly on his own two feet and headed to the locker room. Fortunately, he returned to the bench not long after, which eased fears of a serious issue. In the end, the diagnosis was a minor right knee contusion, painful, but not significant.

Still, questions remain about how these changes will play out during the grind of an NBA season. Some experts warn of the risks that come with rapid body adjustments. Yet voices like his Slovenian national teammates highlight the upside. Edo Muric and Aleksej Nikolic see a quicker, stronger, and more dangerous Luka Doncic, one who could define the Lakers’ future.