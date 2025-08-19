After Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic suffered a knee injury during an exhibition game while playing for his native country, Slovenia, some assumed his participation in EuroBasket would come to an end this summer. However, that wasn't the case as Doncic will return to play for Slovenia, and ESPN's analyst Stephen A Smith doesn't blame him. After the kind of 2024-25 campaign Luka endured, he understands the veteran's knack to compete.

Ahead of the upcoming season, with expectations higher than after Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks, it makes sense why Luka wasn't quick to shut himself down for EuroBasket altogether. Smith explained when his co-host asked if he's surprised Doncic is still playing, per ESPN's First Take.

“Normally, I would say yes, but in this case, I'm going to say no,” Smith replied. “He missed a lot of last season, obviously, before when he was in Dallas before he got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. And he even though he was out of shape, in a lot of people's eyes, he still averaged 28, eight, and seven. He's been on this conditioning tip. He looks pretty much in the best shape we've ever seen him in. He just signed a new three-year deal.

“You take all of those things into consideration. He's got his bag. He's got his money, and now he's out there trying to work himself into the best shape that he's ever been in his life. So if this is how he chooses to do it, I don't knock him one bit.”

Smith reminded the viewers of how important international play is for guys like Doncic.

“I think it's important to remind everybody of what international players should be applauded for, which is something we lament with the American players: their level of dedication to their nation, wanting to represent their country,” Smith added. “As often as they play in international competition, this is very, very important to them because their native citizens hold them accountable. This stuff matters to those folks.

“So, when you look at it from that standpoint, his stepping up and doing that, you can understand where he's coming from. I can't knock him for that,” Smith concluded.

Luka Doncic gets encouraging update after injury scare

Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lakers guard Luka Doncic received good news after his injury scare ahead of Slovenia's next matchup on Tuesday. Doncic will rejoin his teammates for Slovenia's matchup against Great Britain, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Luka Dončić has been cleared to play for Slovenia in Tuesday night’s home game against Great Britain,” Stein reported.

Slovenia will play in its third exhibition matchup on Tuesday.

