Sorry ladies, Bronny James is officially off of the market. James' rumored girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, confirmed that the pair are officially dating with a shoutout to the rising NBA player on Instagram.

“bf day! i love you! @bronny,” Parker wrote on social media alongside a photo of Bronny with Mickey Mouse according to a screenshot from TMZ.

The young couple were seen over the summer sitting next to one another at the Paris Olympics as they watched Bronny's father, LeBron James, represent Team USA in basketball. Weeks after they were photographed at the event, Bronny wrote “She so pretty” under a selfie from Whitfield on Instagram.

While it seems like their relationship began sometime in the summer or shortly before, an exact timeline of when it started has not been made public.

What's Next For Bronny James?

While Bronny has his love life covered, the 19-year-old has some big career moves once the NBA season begins. Earlier this year, Bronny was the 55th draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers where his father, LeBron, has been on the team since 2018.

The decision of Bronny joining the Lakers was also faced with some criticism as some figured that Bronny was given his spot due to nepotism. However, many believe that Bronny has a bright future in the NBA.

“I don’t know, man. I’ve talked to a lot of people about it, and I see no problem with it,” former Utah Jazz player Rudy Gay. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to help their kids out? If that’s the case, I think he’ll be a good pro. I think he’s going to have a good career, but you know, everybody needs a push every now and then.”

The father-son duo has had a lifelong dream of playing with one another and is ready to take on the journey despite the scrunity and spotlight from the outside.

“It's probably, when it comes to basketball, it's the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” LeBron told TODAY. “I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment that will be able to overtake me being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”

While they have a long road ahead, Lebron ensures that there will be no special treatment given to Bronny.

“It’s going to work just like any one other of my teammates,” he told Craig Melvin in an exclusive interview that aired July 11 on TODAY. “I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right. I can separate dad from teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well.”

He continued: “We have one common goal on the floor, and that’s to win that game and get better every day. So, you know, for me, I probably will hold him at a higher standard because I want him to be great. I want him to be as great as he can be.”