The Boston Bruins are looking to make it two consecutive victories when they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon — and they could have a key reinforcement back in the lineup for the matinee.

Matthew Poitras will likely make his return to the roster, in what would be the 20-year-old's first regular-season game since January 25. Poitras suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that he's been rehabbing all offseason.

“He's very close, he's progressing the right way,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said on Friday, according to NHL.com. “I'm going to say he's a possibility [Saturday]. We've just got to see how he responds later today.”

Poitras was back at practice on Friday, skating on the third line along with Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau. That's likely where he'll spend most of his time in 2024-25, potentially along with the second powerplay unit that also features Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie and Hampus Lindholm.

“I'm really excited,” Poitras said of his impending debut, per NHL.com. “Hopefully I get in the lineup and get to play. It's been a long time since I played a game that's meaningful. The preseason games mean something, you want to try to get ready for the season, but now it really means something. I just want to get out there and play.”

Poitras managed five goals and 15 points in his first 33 NHL games in 2023-24, and he'll be looking to increase on that input in his first full year. The sophomore was drafted in the second round, No. 54 overall by the Bruins in the 2022 draft.

Bruins looking to make it back-to-back wins

After a tough opening night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Bruins bounced back on Thursday night. They beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4, with Jeremy Swayman making his return to the lineup and turning aside 21 of 25 shots.

“It's such an incredible thing to be back playing and in this building again. It's a boatload of gratitude,” Swayman said after Thursday's triumph.

The star netminder continued: “I want to play every game. I want to be in the net every chance I can get. So I'm excited to get that opportunity. I've got different tactics of getting myself in the game — obviously being vocal with my guys and chatting with the refs and doing my thing, bringing my swagger, my calmness to the building and I know that's when I play my best.”

Swayman will be back between the pipes when Boston faces its first non-divisional foe, with the Kings making the trip from Western New York after beating the Buffalo Sabres in their season-opener on Thursday. Anze Kopitar led the way for the 1-0 Kings, scoring a natural hat trick in the third period in the 3-1 victory.

Both clubs will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when puck drops between the Bruins and Kings in New England on Saturday afternoon.