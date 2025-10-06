Outside of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, having one’s number retired is likely the most prestigious honor that can be attained. Former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will receive this distinction when the franchise places his No. 33 in the rafters.

The Bruins announced that they will retire the former captain’s jersey number on Thursday, January 15 at TD Garden when they take on the Seattle Kraken. Chara’s 33 will become the 13th number to be retired in the club’s illustrious history.

“The Rafters are a fitting home for 33, because there will never be another Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs. “From his skill, size and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, Zee is a legend of the game and the ultimate Bruin.”

Chara spent 14 years with the Bruins and was a pivotal part of the team’s 2011 Stanley Cup victory. While he also played for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals, the former Norris Trophy winner decided to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Bruin in 2022. He was inducted into both the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025.

“From the moment he arrived in Boston in 2006, Zdeno Chara brought with him an unmatched presence, combining size, strength, and skill with a leadership style that elevated everyone around him,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Zdeno set the standard with his professionalism, his legendary work ethic and his fierce competitiveness, and he did it all while representing our organization with the utmost class. As someone who has experienced what it means to have your number hanging in the rafters, I can say without a doubt that Zdeno’s No. 33 belongs there. It will serve as a permanent reminder of his place as one of the greatest Bruins of all time.”

Known for his grit and physicality, Chara was a key leader. The Trencin native was the second-longest tenured captain in club history behind Ray Bourque. He appeared in 1,023 career games with Boston, totaling 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points.

“It is truly beyond words to see my jersey, number 33, raised to the rafters at TD Garden,” said Zdeno Chara. “This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston. I am forever grateful to the Bruins organization for trusting me to lead, to all my teammates past and present, to the fans whose passion and energy made Boston feel like home, and to my family who made everything possible. This moment is not just mine – it belongs to all of us.”