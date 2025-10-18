The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the World Series, and Shohei Ohtani is leading the charge. After an impressive postseason stretch, the Dodgers swept the Brewers in the NLCS to secure their return to the Fall Classic. Following the victory, former Dodgers star and two-time World Series champion Steve Sax delivered powerful praise for the team’s newest icon. During an interview on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio, Sax called Ohtani “by far, and away, the greatest baseball player I’ve ever seen.” Clearly, his words carried weight, coming from someone who knows what championship-level talent looks like.

Indeed, Ohtani’s performance against the Brewers was nothing short of historic. In Game 4, he blasted three home runs and struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, leading the Dodgers to a 5–1 win. His two-way brilliance showed the rare balance of power and poise that defines the phenomenal Dodgers star.

Meanwhile, Sax, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in 1981 and 1988, began by recalling another legendary athlete. “Bo Jackson is the best all-around athlete I’ve ever seen,” Sax said. “I mean you can’t find combined speed, power, strength, and all that. He’s the best pure athlete, and it’s not even close.” However, when it came to baseball, Sax made it clear that Ohtani stands alone. “But when you compare baseball players, Shohei Ohtani is unimaginable almost,” he continued. “He is the unicorn. He’s all those different descriptions you want to make of Shohei Ohtani.”

Furthermore, the Dodgers legend went even further, saying Ohtani’s skill set has no equal. “This guy is not even close to anybody I’ve seen, played with, or anything like that, as far as any pure baseball player,” Sax said. “He’s almost like somebody that a hundred years from now, you might see a couple of guys like him.”

For Steve Sax, Ohtani represents a once-in-a-century level of excellence. “He’s so far ahead of his time,” he added. “He is, by far, and away, the greatest baseball player I’ve ever seen.” As the Dodgers prepare for the World Series, Shohei Ohtani’s two-way brilliance continues to redefine what greatness means in baseball.