The Boston Bruins got their season off to the ideal start after a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Jeremy Swayman produced a standout performance that saw him stop 35 of 36 shots to kickstart Marco Sturm’s tenure with a win.

“That’s something we need to build on right away and take pride in. I think we did a great job just sticking to our routs, making great reads, blocking shots when needed. That’s something you really want to see early on,” the 26-year-old said after the game per NHL.com, encouraging his team to build on what was a solid defensive performance.

Swayman produced multiple big saves, including one off Nic Dowd on a semi-breakaway in the second period following a bad Boston line change, keeping the game scoreless at the time. He also frustrated Alex Ovechkin, who had three shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Swayman’s composure proved crucial throughout, with Washington producing five opportunities with the man advantage, including a two-man advantage that lasted nearly a minute. The Bruins went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist while Elias Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Morgan Geekie sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minute and also had an assist.

“Defensively we played a really good game. Any breakdowns, ‘Sway’ was there. It was unbelievable today. Penalty killers were outstanding. Great away win,” Pastrnak said afterward.

The game turned in the third period after Tom Wilson tied it at 1-1. Lindholm answered just 38 seconds later on the power play, restoring Boston’s lead. The Bruins produced a solid game defensively and will now take on the Chicago Blackhawks in what will be their first home game of the season at TD Garden.