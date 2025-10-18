The Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Phoenix Suns in the season opener on October 22. However, the club will have to begin the 2025-26 campaign without its star center, Domantas Sabonis, due to injury.

Reports indicate that Sabonis, who is 29 years old, is ruled out for the season opener with a hamstring issue, according to Brett Siegel. Drew Eubanks will have to fill the starting role for the time being.

“Sacramento Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is out to begin the 2025-26 season with a left hamstring strain, league sources told ClutchPoints.”

It's said that the three-time All-Star suffered a Grade-1 hamstring strain, per Senior Insider Chris Haynes. The Kings will reevaluate Domantas Sabonis in one week from Saturday's reporting. Which means the star center has a chance to return on October 24 when Sacramento plays the Utah Jazz in the second game of the season.

Article Continues Below

“Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis (Grade 1 hamstring strain) will miss opening night and be re-evaluated in one week.”

It sounds like Sabonis may have avoided a serious injury, which is great news for the Kings. Even so, hamstring injuries tend to linger, so Sacramento may want to be cautious moving forward. The organization will likely provide more updates once the regular season tips off.

Sabonis is entering the 10th year of his career. He's been a stud of a player throughout the majority of his NBA tenure. Domantas Sabonis is a rebounding machine who also helps with scoring. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds (league-high), and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 59.0% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.