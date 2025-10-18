The Carolina Panthers made a notable roster move ahead of their Week 7 matchup, activating wide receiver Jalen Coker and offensive lineman Austin Corbett from injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, “Panthers activated wide receiver Jalen Coker and offensive lineman Austin Corbett from IR and both are expected to play Sunday.”

Coker, 23, began his sophomore season on injured reserve due to a quad strain, sidelining him for the first six games of the campaign. His return could provide a boost to Carolina’s offense, which has started to find rhythm in recent weeks.

Jalen Coker’s return adds fantasy intrigue as Panthers aim for first winning record since 2019

The young wideout showed flashes of potential as a rookie in 2024, when he recorded 478 receiving yards on 32 catches across 11 games. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception and scored two touchdowns on 46 targets, emerging as one of the team’s more efficient downfield threats.

Coker’s ability to stretch defenses and create separation could make him an immediate factor in the Panthers’ passing game, particularly as quarterback Bryce Young continues to develop under center. Corbett’s activation also strengthens a unit that has shown improved cohesion in back-to-back wins.

The Panthers enter Week 7 at 3-3 after consecutive victories, including a 30-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. With momentum building, Carolina has a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since November 2019, when it opened the year 5-3 before a late-season collapse.

Sunday’s contest against the New York Jets (0-6) at MetLife Stadium presents an opportunity for the Panthers to sustain their progress on both sides of the ball. For fantasy football managers, Coker’s activation could signal a potential waiver-wire addition if he quickly re-establishes chemistry with Young and carves out a significant role in the offense.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Jets is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.