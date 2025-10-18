The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL right now, as the unit has played a key role in helping the team reach a 4-2 record on the season so far. With the club competing for a potential spot in the playoffs, it sounds like the defense is going to be even better moving forward, thanks to the return of Dre Greenlaw.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old linebacker is due to return from the IR, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It will be Greenlaw's first time back since suffering the quad injury that landed him on the IR in Week 3 of the regular season.

“The Broncos are expected to activate standout LB Dre Greenlaw from IR, where he's been since Week 3 because of a quad injury, sources say. A lift for the Denver defense.”

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in the offseason. However, he has yet to play a single snap since signing. The Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants will be his season debut, as well as his debut with the franchise after playing six years for the San Francisco 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw's final season with the 49ers only saw him play in two regular season games, as he was recovering from a torn Achilles for most of the 2024-25 campaign. It appears he's finally healthy, as the Achilles injury and quad injury are seemingly behind him.

It's not clear exactly what kind of role he'll play in Denver. However, he will likely lineup as an outside linebacker. That gives the Broncos another promising pass rusher in what is a loaded group that has already recorded a league-high 30 sacks in six games.