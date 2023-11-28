The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA with a record of 12-5. Milwaukee has also won four of their last five games. They have already played the Bucks once this season, and they beat them by eight. In the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 33 points, and seven rebounds. Damian Lillard was right behind him with 25 of his own points while dishing four assists. The Bucks as a team shot over 50 percent from the field, and scored 122 points. Khris Middleton will be questionable for the game.

The Heat are 10-7, and have been playing better basketball since the start of the season. They are on a two-game losing streak, though. In the loss against the Bucks, the Heat were led by Tyler Herro with 35 points. Duncan Robinson had 15 points off the bench while Jimmy Butler had 13 of his own points. The Heat shot 38.2 percent from three in the game. Unfortunately, Herro is still out and Jimmy Butler was just ruled out for the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Heat Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-108)

Miami Heat: +4 (-112)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks will have two of the best players in the NBA on the court for them. Lillard and Giannis are a deadly combo on the floor. The Bucks will always have a chance to win with them on the court. In the first game against the Heat, the two superstars combined for 58 points. That was against a Heat team that had Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler on the floor. Miami will not have those two players on the court in this game. Expect Giannis and Lillard to have a big night, and help the Bucks cover the spread.

Milwaukee is the fourth-best scoring team in the NBA. They average 120.4 points per game. They were able to put up 122 on a better Heat team the first time around. With a fully healthy team (minus middleton), the Bucks should be able to have the same kind of offensive output. Miami is dealing with injuries of their own, to more than just Herro, and Butler. If the Bucks just play their game, they will dominate.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are without their two best players in this game, but they have a good team. Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are probable for the matchup, and Jaime Vasquez Jr is having a pretty good rookie season. The Heat will need some unlikely heroes to step-up in this game if they want to keep it close. Robinson has the ability to get hot from deep, and Adebayo can drop 30 on a night he needs to. If those two play well, with Vasquez Jr pitching in, the Heat should be able to keep this game close.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat are just dealing with too many injuries. I do not see a way in which they cover this spread. I am going to take the Bucks to cover this spread and then some as they dominate the Heat.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Bucks -4 (-108), Over 228 (-110)