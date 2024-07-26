France is coming off a dominating performance at the 2024 Olympics as they face Guinea. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with a France-Guinea prediction and pick.

After a scoreless first half against the United States, France dominated the second half. They would score in the 61st minute on a goal from Alexandre Lacazette. They would add goals against in the 69th minute and the 85th minute. France scored three times with just four shots on target, while they limited the United States to just three shots on target in the 3-0 victory,

Meanwhile, Guinea is coming in off of a loss. New Zealand struck first on a goal from Matthew Garbett scored in the 25th minute to give New Zealand the lead. Guinea would tie the game up the game on a goal from Amadou Diawara in the 72nd minute. Still, New Zealand would score again and take the victory 2-1.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Guinea Odds

France: -550

Guinea: +1300

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 goals: -176

Under 2.5 goals: +131

How to Watch France vs. Guinea in Nice

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Why France Will Win

Alexandre Lacazette has been amazing in domestic play. Lacazette has scored 19 times and had two assists in the last year. Further, Lacazette averages 2.35 shots per 90 minutes, with 1.30 of them on target. He was great in the first match of the 2024 Olympics. Lacazette scored the first goal of the game but also created chances. In the first half, he assisted on a shot that was blocked and then one that was missed. Further, after Lacazette scored, he had the assist on the Michael Olise goal. Jean-Phillippe Mateta is also a major threat to France. Mateta scored 16 goals while making 25 starts for Crystal Palace. Mateta had just one shot in the game with the United States though, missing the target.

Michael Olise also had a wonderful first game of the 2024 Olympics. In the 61st minute, he assisted the goal to Alexandre Lacazette. Then, Lacazette would return the favor as Olise scored from outside the box. Loic Bade was also a threat for France in the first game. He had two shots in the first half, missing both of them. One of them was assisted by midfielder Manu Kone, who should be expected to create more opportunities in this game. Then, in the second half, he found the back of the net for the third goal of the game.

Guillaume Restes was stellar in goal for France. He stopped all five shots he faced in the game, taking another clean sheet and the victory.

Why Guinea Will Win

Algassime Bah created plenty of chances for Guinea in the first game of the 2024 Olympics. He assisted Amadou Diallo in the seventh minute on a shot that was missed just outside the top left corner. He would also get a shot on goal in stoppage time of the first half, but it was saved. Bah started the second half hot as well, creating a chance for Ilaix Moriba, but the attempt was blocked. After two more shots, with one being on target, Bah would not come away with a goal, but created five chances in the game and had one goal overturned on VAR.

Amadou Diawara scored the lone goal from Guinea in the game. It was the first his first international goal in his career for Guinea. Idawara created a chance in the first half, assisting Algassime Bah on an attempt that was saved. He missed an attempt in the 57th minute and would score the goal in the 72nd minute. Guinea would also like to get more production from Ilaix Moriba. He has scored once for the Guinea under-23 team and once for the national team. Moriba assisted Amadou Diallo on a shot that was saved in the ninth minute. He would then get a shot blocked in the 69th minute but was silent beyond that.

Soumaila Sylla will be in goal again for Guinea. He was solid in the first game of the 2024 Olympics making three saves. Still, he will need to be better in the game with France. Sylla will face plenty of shots from France in this next game.

Final France-Guinea Prediction & Pick

France should come away with a win in this game. The offense is overpowering and will create plenty of opportunities for Frane to score. Still, Guinea should get their chances in this once. They created 17 shots in the game with New Zealand and plenty of scoring opportunities. That makes the best play in this game on the total. Take the over.

Final France-Guinea Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-176)