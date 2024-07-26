The time has finally come for the monumental UFC 304 Pay-Per-View card to hit Manchester, England as some of the best fight fans in the world will get to witness two of their country's champions defend their titles. 28 fighters are weighed-in and ready to go ahead of their respective bouts, all chasing their ultimate dreams of UFC gold. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 304 predictions and picks.

The Main Event is set to feature a rematch three years in the making as Welterweight Champion and pride of England Leon Edwards will defend his belt against the No. 2 contender Belal Muhammad. An unfortunate eye poke ended this scrap before it started back in 2021 and now Muhammad will finally see his first title shot against the man he's been calling for.

The Co-Main Event will feature another title fight of epic proportions as we try to crown the Baddest Man Alive in the Heavyweight Division. Champion and hometown Manchester kid Tom Aspinall will look to unify his Interim Title against No. 4 contender Curtis Blaydes. Their first fight ended in Aspinall's notorious knee injury and in a full circle moment, he'll get the chance to unify the title and avenge the lone blemish on his record.

We've already made our expert picks for each individual fight, so let's take a chance to find some higher-valued proposition and “method of victory” bets for juice throughout this card.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Best Betting Props

Modestas Bukauskas Wins by KO/TKO (+300)

Paddy Pimblett Wins By Decision (+270)

Belal Muhammad Wins By Decision (+305)

Modestas Bukauskas Wins by KO/TKO (+300) vs. Marcin Prachnio

Modestas Bukauskas is a former 7-1 prospect in the Cage Warriors organization and he's extremely comfortable fighting across the pond in England. His home camp is Gintas Combat out of England and he'll have a short trip to Manchester with a ton of support behind him in this one. After two unanimous decisions, he suffered a tough loss to Vitor Petrino via knockout. With his UFC record at 3-4, this win will be crucial in keeping his roster spot and continuing his chase for the rankings.

Modestas Bukauskas is the much better athlete in this matchup and as long as he keeps his output consistent and doesn't waver in the striking, he should do enough to hold Prachnio off for a decision win. However, his power is also much more significant than his opponents and if Bukauskas can land clean, he stands to win this fight with an exciting knockout. I think we see a confident version of Bukauskas here as he sits down on his punches and finishes this fight early with his hands. Let's take a shot for the +300 value.

Paddy Pimblett Wins By Decision (+270) vs. Bobby King Green

While the two title fights are what this card is built around, we may see the biggest pop of the night coming for Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and the electric energy he brings to the cage. Bobby King Green called for this fight by name and after establishing himself with an undefeated 5-0 run, Pimblett is ready to test his skills against his first ranked opponent. On the betting lines, Green is actually slightly favored and the odds makers predict Green winning by decision as the most likely result.

However, the moment will be too big for Pimblett to disappoint here and his skill set actually matches up very well against the strengths of Green. Expect Pimblett to take some damage on his chin as Green is an incredibly accurate striker, but also expect Pimblett to walk through the fire and force Green into a dog fight. This should be razor-thin throughout, but we have to like Paddy Pimblett to win by decision with the English crowd behind him and the odds seemingly against him. Don't expect either fight to go down easily as we see a fun three-round display in this one.

Belal Muhammad Wins By Decision (+305) vs. Leon Edwards

This is an extremely unpopular pick when looking at the -240 moneyline on Leon Edwards to retain his title. Edwards was admittedly winning the first meeting between the two and had Muhammad wobbled with one of his leg kicks early. However, we really didn't get to see Muhammad implement his offense and put the pressure on Edwards. Whether or not he could have done so through five rounds remains a mystery, but Belal Muhammad is fully convinced he's taken Edwards' best shots and can walk through him easily.

Belal Muhammad could be the hungriest fighter in the UFC at the moment and he's been passed-up on for this title shot a number of times. His last win made him undeniable and his camp is fully confident that this is the best version of him they've ever seen. It'll be interesting to see the hunger and which fighter makes the first move come Saturday night. For added value, we like Belal Muhammad to take this fight to a decision as he wins off control time. His wrestling will be the key as he looks to work his ground-and-pound, ultimately leading to a lackluster fight but a smart performance on his part.

