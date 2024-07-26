Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is extremely focused entering the 2024 season. At least that’s what it seems.

In response to a question about what changes he has made entering the 2024 season compared to his previous two years with the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson stated Friday that he is concentrating on ignoring external distractions.

Deshaun Watson blocking all the noise for the incoming 2024 season

“Honestly, it's really just blocking out all the bulls— outside. Stuff coming in two years, different environment, different team, different all that. So, you come in and your character is being mentioned this way and it kind of flip on you and you're trying to get people to like you or improve,” Watson said when speaking with the media.

Watson, limited to 12 games in the past two seasons because of an NFL suspension and a shoulder fracture that required significant surgery, mentioned on Friday that he has developed a new mindset as he approaches an essential third season with the Browns.

“But now it's like, at the end of the day, it's two years in and if you don't like me or you have your own opinion, it is what it is,” Watson continued.

“[I'm] blocking out all the noise and focusing on me, focusing on what I need to do to be the best Deshaun Watson I can be for myself, for my family and for my teammates,” said the embattled Browns quarterback.

Watson's challenges in the past two seasons with the Browns

In 2022, Watson served an 11-game suspension following accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct from more than two dozen women during massage sessions.

Although two Texas grand juries chose not to pursue criminal charges against him, Watson served his suspension as part of a settlement reached between the NFL and the NFL Players Association regarding his disciplinary matter.

The following year, Watson missed another 11 games due to various shoulder injuries, including the last seven regular-season games and the AFC wild card game against the Houston Texans because of a season-ending shoulder surgery.

When asked about the challenge of ignoring external criticism, Watson acknowledged it was difficult. He noted that his character was being scrutinized and emphasized that many people were unfamiliar with his true background and identity, relying instead on the opinions and statements of others.

“I'm a person that likes to have people like me and I feel like a lot of people are like that. So, sometimes things in your brain, you've just got to churn and you've got to just be like, ‘Forget it.' It is what it is,” Deshaun Watson continued.

Getting ready for the new season

The Browns traded six draft picks for Watson, unaware he would only play 12 games over two seasons, and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal in March 2022. His 41.9 QBR since debuting in Cleveland ranks as the sixth lowest in the NFL during that period.

This offseason, Watson worked on recovering from the shoulder surgery he had in November. On Friday, he joined 11-on-11 drills for the first time since his surgery.

Friday marked a significant step for Watson, as he appeared to be on track to start the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

Watson not only made strides in his practice sessions but also boosted the intensity of his workouts. Previously, he threw every other day during the offseason and minicamp; since the Browns began their West Virginia camp, he has been practicing daily.

During Friday's team drills, Watson didn't push the limits with deep throws. Most of his passes were around 10 yards, with minor variations, and were generally made against close coverage.

Completing 6 of 7 passes during the drill was encouraging. Although Watson didn't attempt any long throws, he showed improved accuracy, which had been a challenge in his two seasons with the Browns, where he has a 59.8% completion rate.

The Browns are relying on Watson to emerge as an elite quarterback, and nothing less. When asked if he was driven by a desire to prove critics wrong or to improve his quarterback rankings, Watson responded with, “No, I give two f**** what other people say, to be honest.”