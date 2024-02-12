The Chicago Bulls visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulls are 25-28 this season, and they are coming off an overtime loss against the Orlando Magic. Chicago has already played the Hawks once this season, and they won the game by five points. DeMar DeRozan had 25 points in the win. Andre Drummond put up 24 points and 25 rebounds, as well. The Bulls shot just 45.7 percent from the field in the win. However, they did shoot 31 free throws, and made 27 of them.

The Hawks are 24-29 this season, and they have won their last two games. In the loss against the Bulls, the Hawks were led by Bogdan Bogdanovich with 22 points. Trae Young had 21 points, and 13 rebounds. Atlanta made just 41 of 89 shots in the game, and they shot under 30 percent from three-point range. The Hawks should have a somewhat healthy lineup in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hawks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +140

Atlanta Hawks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 238 (-108)

Under: 238 (-112)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls held the Hawks to under 113 points in the first game this season, and that is not easy to do. Atlanta is a solid offensive team, so the Bulls need to stay locked in defensively. When the Bulls allow less than 115 points in a game this season, they are 20-9. Chicago is a healthier team this time around, and they should be able to put the clamps on defensively.

The Hawks allow the second-most points per game this season. They have not been playing good on the defensive end of the court, and that is a big reason why they are under .500. Chicago needs to use this to their advantage. When the Bulls score at least 120 points this season, they have a record of 16-6. If the Bulls can get to that mark, they will cover this spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks have a chance to put up some points in this game. They are one of the top scoring teams in the league, and they scored over 120 points in four of their last five games. A big reason for this is the Hawks ability to shoot from beyond the arc in the last five games. They have made 15.4 per game in that span. The Bulls allow the most threes per game this season, so the Hawks need to take advantage. If the Hawks can get hot from deep, they will win this game.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick

You never know which Bulls team is going to show up. Sometimes they play well, and other times they get themselves in a 20-point hole. If the Bulls are not careful, they will get themselves in that same deficit. However, I think Chicago plays a good game in this one. Their new, unique lineup should be able to handle business. I am going to to the Bulls moneyline in this game as I think they will flat-out win.

Final Bulls-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (+140), Under 238 (-108)