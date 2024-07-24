Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s and more than held his own in the 1980s. By the time the Chicago Bulls legend's career ended, he racked up six championships and barely seemed to break a sweat while doing it.

Jordan does not have the same time of raw scoring numbers that LeBron James has had with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, but he is still widely regarded as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) because of his dominance in winning big over a short timeframe.

On Tuesday, an Instagram page shared video of Jordan being serenaded with a song that Bulls fans will instantly recognize.

Jordan's unexpected tableside concert

The moment has been widely viewed on Instagram as fans enjoyed seeing the look on Jordan's face at the restaurant. His body language said it all. The musician appeared to strike a chord with MJ as he could not believe his ears while dining at a restaurant on the patio.

The saxophonist added a jazzy flair to the proceedings as Jordan's table mates began clapping enthusiastically.

Bulls' legacy with Jordan, revisited

While Jordan is long retired from the Chicago Bulls' six-time championship dynasty, his legacy lives on. Jordan's business ventures have kept him squarely in the public spotlight while ongoing debates, feuds and discussions with the likes of Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas have continued to make news website headlines.

Jordan's Bulls have not won a playoff series since 2015 when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 4-2. His retirement has left a void that seemingly will never be filled.

As Jordan showed during the video clip, the pride of the Bulls' franchise lives on within each of its members. The famous ‘Last Dance' documentary featured Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan and revitalized the image of what a Bulls title team could look like in the future.

While the Bulls still appear light years away from being in title contention, there is no doubt that history and tradition count for something, a fact of life that the Boston Celtics showed this past season with their incredible record-setting 18th NBA title.

For the NBA to thrive like it once did, the Bulls' place in the Eastern Conference looms large. Historically successful franchises like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's Bulls, Dennis Rodman and Thomas' Pistons, and others often rise to the occasion when fans least expect it.

The Bulls might not win a title within this decade, but there is a real chance they can return to prominence if they remember who they are and rebuild their foundation, brick-by-brick, in the coming years.