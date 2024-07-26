NBA 2K25 Ratings are beginning to surface, and Ronnie 2K met with Atlanta Hawks' 1st overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher to show him his rating in the game. Last year, Victor Wembanyama became the highest rated rookie in NBA 2K history? Will Risacher break that record? Let's find out as we take a look at his NBA 2K25 Rating.

Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher Reacts To 75 OVR NBA 2K25 Rating

The Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher will start with a 75 OVR in NBA 2K25. Earlier today, the NBA 2K team shared a video on social channels revealing several rookie ratings. Of course, it only makes sense to invite Risacher, who was drafted first overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

When first asked what his rating would be, Risacher predicted that he would be a 79 OVR. Unfortunately, Ronnie 2K brought him back down to earth when he flashed his Rating card which read 75. Overall, the rookie Small Forward had very little to say other than “Cool”. I guess he was hoping for something a bit higher. But at the end of the day, being drafted into the NBA is already more than good enough. Should Risacher play well, he'll see his ratings soar with each roster update.

Depending on his performance and play time, we may see that rating increase throughout the year. However, should Risacher not play up to expectations, or suffer from unfortunate injuries, his ratings may decrease. Obviously, Risacher will be more concerned about what's going on in real life rather than what's happening on the virtual courts.

A 75 OVR is pretty solid for a first round pick player. If you like modes like MyGM, the Hawks could be a fun team to rebuild with. You already have a centerpiece in Trae Young, and Risacher is a young guy you can develop to be great. Overall, it could be fun to help Atlanta win their first Championship since 1958.

Risacher is the second consecutive player to be drafted first overall in the NBA draft, after the Spurs drafted Wembanyama last year. He also played in ASVEL, earning many awards and accolades throughout his young career. Now, he'll hope to continue and make an impact in the States and potentially bring glory to his team.

Overall, that includes everything we know about Zaccharie Risacher's NBA 2K25 rating so far. The Hawks have been in a rough patch for some time. They won their last division title back in 2021, but have since struggled to make an impact in the league. The hope here is that young, talented players like Risacher can make an impact as soon as possible to help this team rebound.

