Lonzo Ball has missed over two years of basketball with the Chicago Bulls due to an injury that he suffered back in January of 2022. That was the last time that Ball suited up for the Bulls. However, it looks like Ball is getting close to a return as he looks healthy in a recent video of him playing basketball. Ball has made it clear that it his intention to return to Chicago and play in the season opener, and Bulls fans will love the way he looks in this video.

No doubt about it, Lonzo Ball looks healthy in that video. He is making strong cuts that certainly put some pressure on his legs, and he doesn't seem bothered by it at all. His injury was a torn meniscus.

Ball is moving well in the video, and his shot looks good too. All in all, he looks healthy in the video, and it looks like he might be able to achieve his goal of being ready to go for the season opener.

Getting to this state during the offseason is a good things for Ball and the Bulls. Now that Ball is feeling good, there isn't any pressure for him to rush back into playing games. He can go at his own pace and continue to progress without missing out on more contests. This year, when the season does roll around and it is time for Ball to play, he should have some confidence about his health.

After an injury, it's very common for a player to be in their head about it when they start playing again. That is likely the case for Ball right now as he gets more acclimated to the game of basketball post-injury. However, that confidence should be built up a good amount by the time the Bulls season rolls around.

Lonzo Ball's latest comments on his health

Lonzo Ball has talked about his health a little bit fairly recently on his new podcast. He recently said that he plans to stay with the Bulls and that he should be ready to go for game one.

“Yes, I firmly believe that, that's the plan that I'm on, and I haven't said any setbacks,” Ball said when he was asked if he expects to be in a Bulls jersey next year. “I expect to play the first game.”

It's been about two months since Ball made these comments as it was back in late May, and he said that he was about 70% then and still progressing. He certainly looks better than 70% now.

“It's coming along, man,” Ball said on his podcast. “Week by week, it's improving, so that's all I can ask for. Still not where I want it to be. Out of 100 (percent), I'd say I'm about 70 (percent). Good enough to play, but it could still get better. I still got a long summer ahead of me but definitely looking forward to the future.”

Lonzo Ball has been making good progress throughout the summer, and it looks like he could very well play for the Bulls when the season arrives.