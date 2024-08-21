Caitlin Clark's return to the WNBA following the Olympic break has provided clear evidence of the silver linings in her being snubbed from the Team USA roster. Clark, who was a surprising omission from the Olympic team, told her coach that the decision “woke a monster.” True to her word, she has returned to the court on an absolute tear, turning the Olympic disappointment into a driving force for her recent games.

In her second game back from the Olympic break against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 18, Clark posted 23 points and nine assists, leading the Indiana Fever to an impressive 92-75 victory. The game was particularly significant, as it not only showcased Clark's scoring ability but also her playmaking ability. Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for most assists in a single season, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro’s record that had stood since 1998. The assist that secured this milestone was classic Clark: a perfectly timed pass to Lexie Hull, who finished the play with ease.

In that same game against the Storm, Clark also passed Tamika Catchings for a new franchise record for the most 3-pointers made by a rookie, with 77 three-pointers.

Just days before, in a highly anticipated matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 16, Clark posted a dominant 29-point, 10-assist double-double to lead the Fever to a 98-89 win. That game drew an impressive 1.22 million viewers.

Clark's contributions have been pivotal for the Fever all season. As a rookie, she’s averaging 17.8 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Her ability to both score and facilitate has made her indispensable to Indiana. The Fever, who started the season with losses in six of their first seven games, have since turned things around. Now two games into the second half of the season, Indiana holds a 13-15 record, a marked improvement from their early struggles. Clark’s leadership and on-court performance have been central to this resurgence.

Olympic break provided Caitlin Clark the opportunity to finally rest

The Olympic break provided Clark with something she hadn’t experienced in months: rest. After a grueling season, the time off allowed her to recharge both physically and mentally. During this period, Clark didn’t just rest—she lived. Clark was spotted at a concert, and she took a much-needed vacation to Mexico with friends. These activities allowed her to unwind and return to the court with a fresh perspective and renewed energy. For a player who has been in the spotlight since her college days, these moments of normalcy are invaluable. They allowed Clark to step back from the pressures of professional sports and return with the focus and determination that has characterized her post-break performances.

The rest and relaxation have paid off in spades. Since returning, Clark has been playing some of her best basketball of the season, proving that the Olympic snub might have been a blessing in disguise. Her performances have reignited the Fever’s playoff hopes and solidified her status as one of the league’s brightest young stars. Moreover, the surge in viewership for her games suggests that fans are eager to see what she’ll do next, a testament to her continued influence on the WNBA.

Clark’s recent performances against the Storm and the Mercury are proof that the Olympic snub was not the end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter in her already stellar career. As the WNBA season progresses, Clark’s ability to turn adversity into opportunity will likely continue to be a major storyline, and it’s clear that this “monster” is just getting started. With her ability to draw viewers and break records, Clark’s post-Olympic return is proving to be one of the most exciting developments in the league this year.