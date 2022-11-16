After saying last season could be her final act in the WNBA, Candace Parker indicated during a recent podcast appearance she is planning on returning for her 16th season. The two-time WNBA champion said on the “Sports Media With Richard Deitsch” she is “game” for coming back at the moment.

“Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker said. “Let’s see if my body is this way in January and February. But I plan to play, I plan to come back but at the same time last year it was the reverse. I couldn’t imagine lacing up shoes again or going through game 27 on the schedule. And then a switch flipped in February and I was ready to go.

“I like to take the offseason and take my time but right now I don’t know if I’ve dribbled my last ball.”

Parker is coming off a season where she averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Chicago Sky, who finished tied for the best record in the WNBA. In 2021, she helped lead the Sky to their first championship after signing a two-year deal. She is now an unrestricted free agent.

RECOMMENDED
Candace Parker, WNBA free agency

Candace Parker 2023 WNBA free agency destinations, ranked

James Kay ·

Latricia Trammell, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Candace Parker, Arike Ogunbowale

3 things Latricia Trammell must do as the new HC of the Dallas Wings

James Kay ·

WNBA, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart headlines 3 best WNBA free agents

James Kay ·

Parker, who will turn 37 next April, hasn’t played like someone who is long past her prime. She was named to the All-WNBA First Team this past year while providing elite interior defense. The Sky had a 98.2 adjusted defensive rating with her on the floor in 2022 compared to a 105.3 adjusted defensive rating when she was off it.

Parker will have time before free agency in January to mull her WNBA future. Multiple teams have the cap space to build a championship roster, including the Sky.