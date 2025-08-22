At this point in the regular season, the Chicago Sky have already been eliminated from playoff contention. But they can still play spoiler in terms of seeding which is exactly what they did following their 91-85 win against the New York Liberty on Thursday. Not only that, but Thursday’s win marked only the second game since star forward Angel Reese returned from a back injury. And in true Angel Reese fashion, she set a WNBA rebounding record against the Liberty.

The WNBA record that Angel Reese reached during the Sky’s upset win against the Liberty was becoming the fastest player to grab 300 rebounds in a single season, as per Polymarket Hoops. Reese tied her own record which she set last season as a rookie.

Against the Liberty, Reese pulled down ten rebounds to go along with 21 points, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes. She shot 6-of-9 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Since being selected by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese has emerged as one of the league’s elite rebounders.

The back injury caused Reese to be sidelined for seven straight games before she returned to the court on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. In her first game back in the lineup, she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot while shooting 9-of-13 from the field in 26 minutes.

Coming into Thursday, Reese had appeared in a total of 24 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She had been averaging 14.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reese was named to the WNBA All-Star team this season, her second consecutive appearance after being selected as a rookie.