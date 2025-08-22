It's a major understatement to say that the Chicago Sky have been rather poor over the past two seasons. This is such a drastic fall from grace for one of the WNBA's most consistent teams in recent years, having made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons prior to 2024 and even winning a championship in 2021 and making it to the semifinals in 2022.

But in 2025, the word “bad” has taken on an entirely new meaning for the Sky. They are on track for their worst season since their inaugural WNBA campaign in 2006 when they went 5-29, and suffice to say, life coaching the team hasn't been very kind to first year head coach Tyler Marsh — with the Sky languishing with the third-worst record in the league at 9-26 despite scoring a major upset victory on Thursday against reigning champion New York Liberty.

However, even with that major triumph on Thursday, the Sky head coach couldn't help but be sentimental, what with eight members of the team slated to enter free agency at season's end — putting the team at such an uncertain position.

“We want to go out on a high note not knowing what to expect going into next year with free agency. This could be the last time all of us are in the same locker room together. You would see how much we like being around each other despite the record,” Marsh said, per Karli Bell of Courtside.

The following Sky players will be entering free agency following the season: Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, Elizabeth Williams, Kia Nurse, Michaela Onyenwere, and Sevgi Uzun. That group of players basically comprises the team's core apart from Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, which means that the Sky roster could be night-and-day different next season.

At the very least, Marsh and the Sky have a goal in mind: to finish the season strong and with pride.

Fans want Tyler Marsh out of the Sky head coaching job

The Sky are somehow worse than last season, and in professional basketball, the coach is typically the one who shoulders the most blame when a team underperforms. For Marsh, the situation is no different.

“That would be great to not having him next year,” X user @LeonardMopeli wrote.

“Respectfully it should be the last time they are all together. This team needs a major refresh,” @Jamal2383 added.

“Tyler Marsh has NO business being a WNBA coach let alone one over T-Spoon,” @3rdstreetjazz furthered.