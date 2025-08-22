The Chicago Sky ended their five-game losing skid after pulling off an upset against the New York Liberty, 91-85, at Barclays Center on Thursday. The victory also snapped the Sky's five-game losing streak to the Liberty.

It was a see-saw affair for almost the entire contest, until Chicago stepped on the gas in the final quarter to outscore New York, 26-17, to complete the win.

The Sky improved to 9-26, while the Liberty fell to 22-14.

What made the victory even more impressive was that Chicago did it almost exclusively in the shaded area.

“Chicago Sky made, count 'em, five shots outside the paint to beat the Liberty, 91-85, tonight. Sheesh,” noted WNBA reporter Lucas Kaplan on X.

“They made just one in the second half, a banked-in three.”

The Sky finished with 52 points in the paint and shot 50% from the field (31-of-62). The Liberty, on the other hand, only had 26 points in the paint and shot 41.7% from the field (30-72). The Sky only attempted 18 three-pointers, making four of them. The Liberty went 13-of-27 from long distance.

The sophomore duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese led Chicago, finishing with a double-double each. Cardoso had 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, while Reese tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds. It was Reese's second game after recovering from a back injury.

Prior to the win, the Sky lost 13 of their last 14 assignments. They are already out of contention for the playoffs for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello didn't hide her disappointment after their defeat.

“Yeah, we're all pissed off. You can't come out and play as well as we did against Minnesota and then come out and not do the same against this team. Our inconsistencies are mind-boggling at times,” said Brondello, as quoted by Kaplan.

New York was led by Jonquel Jones with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Sky have the chance to get back-to-back wins against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.