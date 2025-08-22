Angel Reese was over the moon after the Chicago Sky beat one of the WNBA's best squads in a 91-85 win on Thursday night.

In 29 minutes of action, Reese was active in multiple areas of the court. She finished with a stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal. She shot 6-of-9 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Reese reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Karli Bell. She credited the team for performing at a high level and making the right plays down the stretch. She also said the win was on behalf of Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the season due to injury.

“It was a team effort. Kudos to our guards tonight for playing so well against [Sabrina]. Ariel did a great job guarding her,” Reese said.

“This was for Sloot…We came out and punched. I'm really happy for the team tonight.”

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Liberty

It was an impressive performance for Angel Reese, leading the Sky to a great road win over the Liberty.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two squads. New York only had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but Chicago came through with clutch plays to outscore their opponents 26-17 in the last 10 minutes.

Four players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Kamilla Cardoso led the way with a strong performance of 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. She shot 8-of-9 overall and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Ariel Atkins came next with 19 points and five assists, while Michaela Onyenwere provided 13 points.

Chicago improved to a 9-26 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 10 games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. ET.