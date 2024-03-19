Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin started the 2023-24 NHL season rather slowly. In fact, he hit career lows on a few occasions in the first half of the year. However, the future Hall of Famer has bounced back in a huge way. And on Monday, he entered rather exclusive company against the Calgary Flames.
Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the 2023-24 season. That goal marked his 19th consecutive season with at least 20 goals. This makes him just the third player in NHL history to achieve this feat. Detroit Red Wings icon Gordie Howe and Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan are the others to pull this off, according to The Athletic.
Ovechkin scored twice against the Flames on Monday night. Both goals came with the man advantage. The Capitals star now has 21 goals and 31 assists on the season for 52 points. Washington has now passed the Detroit Red Wings and holds the East's final playoff spot.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin continues to build legacy
Alex Ovechkin is certainly a shoo-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame. But he still has some major milestones to reach before he hangs up his skates. The biggest milestone for the Capitals superstar is the all-time record for most goals in a career. Ovechkin has 843 goals, 51 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's 894.
Washington's captain has won nearly every accolade one can think of. He won the Calder Trophy as best rookie in 2005-06. Ovechkin is a 12-time All-Star and has won the Maurice Richard Trophy as leading goal scorer nine times. He is a three-time MVP, and in 2018, he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Capitals superstar won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP that season.
Alex Ovechkin has proven himself to be one of the greatest players of all time. And he may cement himself as the greatest goal-scorer of all time by the time he calls it a career. It'll certainly be interesting to see what the Capitals superstar does in his final years in the league.