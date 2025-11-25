It has been a rather embarrassing past two games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that made it to the Western Conference Finals for two consecutive years. In the dying embers of those games, they were in control against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, only for them to be on the losing end come the final buzzer. On Monday night, the Timberwolves allowed a 10-point lead to vanish in the span of a minute, and they ended up taking a 117-112 loss to the Kings.

This comes on the heels of a loss to the Suns in which they led by eight points with 1:09 remaining on the clock. They were careless and turned the ball over multiple times, and Phoenix made them pay in the form of a game-winner from Collin Gillespie.

On Monday, they simply could not stop Malik Monk, who scored seven points in quick succession to trim the Timberwolves' lead to three. DeMar DeRozan then tied the game and then took over in overtime — rendering Anthony Edwards' 43-point night a moot point in defeat.

Suffice to say, Timberwolves fans are not happy, and they made that displeasure known with their posts on social media.

“This team is not sniffing the conference finals this year,” X user @Batman_Beware wrote.

“Timberwolves just dnt care about winning nomore they so f**kin trash,” @kingcream260 added.

“All of you old miserable Timberwolves fans that were ‘alive when we had KG' are the worst humans ever. Being okay with repeating performances such as this disgraceful coaching is quite well within your standards. Misery loves company, f**k you,” @BeyondH1M furthered.

“Players meeting immediately. Unacceptable stuff. Worst two back to back wolves games I’ve ever seen in my life. Possibly worst two back to back losses I’ve ever seen from any team,” @TateTakes expressed.

The Timberwolves may need a point guard

The Timberwolves have struggled to execute during crunch-time, and having a point guard who can remain composed at the point of attack would do wonders for this team. Mike Conley is no longer that guy, seeing as he's already 38 years of age.

It's not yet panic time for the Timberwolves; they also needed time to jell last year. But these kinds of losses cannot recur for the rest of the season — not when they have championship ambitions.