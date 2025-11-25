The Washington Capitals have made some strides recently as they work through a bit of a middling start. It's been tough sledding for the Capitals, but they are beginning to rebound. One of the reasons for their turnaround in play is defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He has scored points in eight straight games and has a goal in each of his last three games. This includes two goals on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Washington rode Chychrun's two-goal performance to a big 5-1 win on Monday. Goalie Logan Thompson made 22 saves at the other end of the ice to aid the effort. And this has helped the Capitals win for the fourth time over their last five contests.

“I just feel like he, especially offensively, he’s just on his front foot. Whenever we get the puck or he gets the puck or his partner gets the puck, he’s ready to attack…He’s been very, very aggressive and he’s playing at a real high level,” head coach Spencer Carbery said about Chychrun's recent level of play, via Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Chychrun has scored five goals and 11 points over the course of his eight-game point streak. He has played a crucial role in getting Washington to a respectable point. The Capitals climbed three spots in ClutchPoints' most recent Power Rankings, sitting at No. 18.

Washington currently owns the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. However, this is a very closely contested East. The Capitals are just five points clear of the last-place Toronto Maple Leafs at this time. The Capitals can gain a bit more ground on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets.