Hannah Hidalgo continued her head-turning run after leading Notre Dame past Central Michigan, 83-51, on Monday at Purcell Pavilion.

Hidalgo put up all-around numbers anew, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and six steals. She shot 12-of-19 from the field, as the Fighting Irish improved to 5-1.

With her latest performance, the third-year guard notched her 12th career outing with at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. She moved up the list of players across NCAA Division I, the NBA, and the WNBA for most games with the said stat line in the last 20 seasons, according to OPTAStats.

It's worth noting that Hidalgo is the only female on the star-studded list, which includes NBA legends LeBron James, Chris Paul, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry.

Most games with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists & 5+ steals across the NBA, WNBA & Division I men's & women's basketball, last 20 seasons (reg & post): 25 – LeBron James

24 – Chris Paul

18 – James Harden

17 – Russell Westbrook

13 – Stephen Curry

12 – Hannah Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/GzScsglvDO — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 25, 2025

The 20-year-old playmaker has been on a tear this season, tallying a school-record 44 points and an NCAA-record 16 steals against Akron a few weeks ago. On Friday, she buried the game-winning jumper to upset USC at home.

It looks like Hidalgo has become women's college basketball's latest standout, following in the footsteps of WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

Hidalgo has utilized her speed and athleticism to dominate opponents. She is fearless going to the basket despite being undersized at 5-foot-6 and is a menace on defense. To do away with hyperboles: She is very good.

She helped Notre Dame reach the Sweet 16 of the Women's NCAA Tournament in her sophomore year, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 steals. She was named to the AP All-American First Team for the second straight year.