Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is destined for the Hall of Fame once his playing days are over. He is one of the best players of his generation. His Stanley Cup victory in 2018 served to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of skates. And if he remains consistent, he could usurp Wayne Gretzky as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

However, his chase of The Great One has hit a bit of a snag early this season. Ovechkin was held without a shot on goal against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. This marks the first time the Capitals star failed to record a shot on goal in back-to-back games, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Ovechkin went nearly 1,500 games, regular season and postseason combined, without going consecutive games without a shot on goal. This streak is the longest by any player since shots were first tracked in 1959-60, according to OptaSTATS.

The Capitals certainly could have used Ovechkin's goal-scoring against the Senators. Ottawa fans were entertained throughout Wednesday's contest as the Senators scored six goals. Forward Josh Norris scored two goals in his season debut. And forward Tim Stutzle dished out three assists.

Ovechkin did get on the score sheet, providing an assist on John Carlson's first period goal. However, that is the only goal Washington scored during the game. They mustered 24 shots against Anton Forsberg but the Senators goalie was up to the task.

The Capitals hope to get Alex Ovechkin going as he chases Wayne Gretzky's record. The Capitals continue their Canadian road trip on Saturday as they travel to take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.