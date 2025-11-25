The San Francisco 49ers overcame a rocky start by Brock Purdy to beat the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12. Purdy tossed three interceptions in the first half but San Francisco rode a big game from Christian McCaffrey and a strong defensive effort to victory.

After the game, tempers flared as Jauan Jennings went after Tre'von Moehrig. The 49ers’ wideout took a swing at the Panthers’ safety and had to be restrained by teammates.

It didn’t take long to figure out exactly why Jennings had an issue with Moehrig. Cameras captured the low blow that instigated the fight. But just in case any doubt remained, Kyle Shanahan addressed the incident in his postgame presser.

“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls,” Shanahan said, per Coach Yac on X. “And I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline.”

Jauan Jennings getting punched directly in the balls by Tre’von Moehrig pic.twitter.com/aIumy9Y6Bq — ❖ (@slipflipdip) November 25, 2025

Kyle Shanahan backs Jauan Jennings after MNF fight

With the 49ers up two scores, Carolina attempted a fourth-quarter comeback. Bryce Young threw his second interception of the game but the Panthers’ banged up defense forced a three-and-out, getting the ball back with under five minutes to play.

Carolina’s drive stalled out and Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 57-yard field goal. The 49ers took over and ran out the clock, salting away the 20-9 victory. But it was during this drive that frustration boiled over and Moehrig took his cheap shot. Or, more accurately, Moehring full-on punched Jennings in the groin.

Shanahan credited the receiver for not retaliating with the game still in the balance. But once the contest was over and players took the field to exchange pleasantries, Jennings let Moehrig know how he felt about the low-blow.

While Moehrig snuck a shot in late, Jennings made an impact early on Monday night. Purdy found the wideout at the Panthers’ four-yard line and Jennings fought his way into the end zone, bouncing off three defenders. The 12-yard score capped a 15-play opening drive.

JAUAN JENNINGS WOULD NOT BE DENIED! 😤 Panthers-49ers on ESPN and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/n2oAvwLqGx — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2025

McCaffrey did the rest of the heavy lifting on Monday night, taking 31 touches for 142 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers improved to 8-4 with the win. They travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 13. Now San Francisco will wait to find out if Jennings will face disciplinary action from the league after his scuffle in prime time.