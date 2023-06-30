St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright sure hopes that he reached rock bottom with his last start. Wainwright failed to make it out of the second inning of what turned out to be a 14-0 loss against the Houston Astros Thursday. Wainwright was so bad that he made sure to address the outing with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol after the game.

Adam Wainwright allowed nine hitters to reach base and surrendered six runs in 1.2 innings. After being knocked around by the Astros, Wainwright's ERA ballooned to 7.45. It was just another terrible loss for the Cardinals in a season that's been full of them for St. Louis.

The longest-tenured member of the Cardinals, Wainwright appears to be in the twilight of his career. The 41-year-old has one quality start in 10 tries this season. Wainwright has given up at least three runs in every start. He has a 9.00 ERA in June.

But Wainwright isn't ready to give up on his career. Just two wins shy of 200 for his career, the starter wanted to make sure that Marmol knows he has something left in the tank.

“You get my age, you just wonder sometimes if people have lost faith in you,” Wainwright said, via The Athletic, before explaining hat he told Marmol after Thursday's loss. “That’s what he walked over and said that he didn’t, he hadn’t lost faith in me and still believed I was going to finish strong and help this team win a lot of games. That’s what I asked him. I said, ‘Hey, just don’t give up on me.’ And he said, ‘I’m not giving up on you until this is over.’ … Everyone needs some words of affirmation now and then. After a game like that, I would say yeah, I probably did need to hear that.”

The Cardinals are 9.5 games out of first place.