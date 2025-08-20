The St. Louis Cardinals were a surprise team earlier this season. However, the team is 4-6 over its last ten, dropping them back under .50o. Nolan Arenado and others are out with injuries, leaving Sonny Gray and the pitching staff without an offense to compliment them. Despite Cardinals president John Mozeliak evaluating him, manager Oliver Marmol is not concerned.

Marmol did a great job at the beginning of the season getting St. Louis off to a hot start. For a couple of months, it looked like the National League Central would be a four-team race. The Cardinals even upset other general managers around the league with their refusal to lose. However, it looks like St. Louis is getting ready to wave the white flag on the 2025 regular season.

Despite the hot start to the season, Marmol's future with the Cardinals has come into question. St. Louis has high standards for what it wants from both its players and managers. After an underwhelming season, big changes could be on the way for the team as Mozeliak tries to retool around his young core. His manager might be the first one out the door if that happens this winter.

Even though there is pressure on him, Marmol's focus is on this year's team and finishing the year strong. The manager is one of the youngest in Major League Baseball. Despite his shortcomings this season, he knows he has a long career in front of him. He spoke to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal about his mindset going into the end of the season.

“Dude, I don’t worry about it. I never have,” Marmol said. “And I hope I never do. I’m 39. I’ve been managing for four years. I have everything I need. I don’t ever worry about my status. I know what I’m good at. I know what I’m not good at. And I’m comfortable with it.”

When the idea of 2025 being his last year in St. Louis was brought up, Marmol dismissed it quickly.

“I know it sounds cliched, but I don’t care. I don’t,” Marmol insisted. “When people talk about, oh, the hot seat, I (don’t) give two sh–s. I really mean that. And people who are around me enough come to realize that’s as genuine as I can put it.”

Marmol's future is not the only one up in the air for the Cardinals. Despite their excellent play this season, Gray and Arenado had trade interest at the deadline. St. Louis really wants a reset, their veterans and manager could be key pieces in a busy offseason.